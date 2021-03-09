ThunderYard Liberty JV added to T4NG On-Ramp

WOODLAND, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) selected ThunderYard Liberty JV LLC (TLJV), as a prime contractor in the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) On-Ramp.

TLJV outbid other competitors to secure one of the nine new positions on the five-year option period of performance of the T4NG Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. With a total ceiling value of $22.3 billion, T4NG is designed to upgrade the VA's information technology (IT) systems. This On-Ramp allows TLJV to compete for task orders to support every aspect of technology transformation throughout the IT lifecycle.

"We are extremely proud to have been entrusted as a T4NG On-Ramp Prime. ThunderYard works to accelerate meaningful change for our Veteran community and through TLJV, we can expand our footprint while delivering solutions to VA's most critical initiatives," said Larry van der Oord, CEO of ThunderYard.

As partners in the Small Business Administration (SBA) All Small Mentor-Protégé Program, TLJV combines future focus with proven delivery. ThunderYard is a rising force in the industry, delivering for the VA on a host of different IT transformation projects.

"Looking forward to teaming up with ThunderYard," said Bill Greene, CEO of Liberty IT Solutions. "Liberty has a strong Veteran heritage and with our TLJV, we're helping innovative SDVOSBs make an impact for our Veterans."

Five years in on the T4NG contract vehicle, Liberty is experiencing unprecedented growth in Federal Health, with $2.1B in contracts awarded in the past 18 months including its latest $974M Product and Technology Ecosystem Management Services (PTEMS) award.

Liberty's President Scott Hanawalt expressed, "Our contribution in TLJV, supports SDVOSBs dedication to helping Veterans. As a Prime on T4NG, the Joint Venture will leverage both of our core capabilities to enable customers to adopt agile, DevSecOps and cloud-based products which will exceed modernization milestones for the VA."

ThunderYard began out of a deep affinity for the VA mission, and the recognition that innovation can originate in the cloud and deliver meaningful change in person. As a purpose-built Force for the Future, our dedication to navigating and advancing cloud-native solutions will elevate outcomes for customers everywhere. For more information, visit www.thunderyard.com.

Liberty is a premier partner to the VA and other Federal agencies for mission-critical digital transformation solutions. Believing that Lines of Code Change Lives, Liberty's mission is to intelligently leverage technology to change lives more often, more securely, and more efficiently – delivering powerful solutions for customers and constituents through best-in-class capabilities and unmatched domain expertise. For more information, visit www.libertyits.com.

