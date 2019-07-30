Thundra Releases Flexible Alerting in Bid to Improve Serverless Experience

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundra, a leading SaaS product in the field of serverless monitoring, recently announced its powerful and flexible alerting capabilities. The release adds a new feature to the long list of Thundra's already comprehensive monitoring services, including both distributed and local tracing capabilities, log search, performance analysis, and architectural view.

Headquartered in Boston, Thundra is growing rapidly in parallel to an increasing trend towards serverless, a result of the demands of a maturing cloud computing ecosystem.

"Serverless is the new evolutionary stage of cloud computing, helping the industry reduce the time, costs, and efforts required to push out software," said Serkan Özal, co-founder and CEO of Thundra. "But monitoring serverless services is difficult because of the abstraction of lower-level architecture. Thundra comes to the rescue with its lightweight instrumentation libraries for Node.js, Python, Java, Golang, and .NET, providing detailed observability for serverless to allow the industry to seamlessly transit into this new generation."

Thundra is distinct in its ability to support both synchronous and asynchronous monitoring. Async monitoring consumes data from Amazon CloudWatch and adds no overhead to the invocation time of Lambda functions. Synchronous monitoring adds overhead, but Thundra has managed to reduce it to less than 5ms thanks to its data collectors spread across the US, Europe, and APAC regions.

Emrah Şamdan, VP of Products at Thundra, said, "Serverless is one of the most cost-effective services out there. Our goal is to optimize how you use serverless to further reduce costs by discovering bottlenecks." Thundra's alerting capability is a step towards this goal. "By allowing serverless users to effectively monitor their functions and quickly respond to breakdowns via alerts, Thundra can successfully reduce operational costs," he said.

In the coming months, Thundra plans to strengthen the product's alerting capabilities even more so customers will be able to set up alerts for the presence or absence of a log message. Future users will be alerted when a serverless transaction made of multiple chain invocations exceeds particular thresholds.

ABOUT THUNDRA

Thundra is a software company dedicated to helping companies confidently and securely adopt serverless for their mainstream production environment. Thundra resolves complex issues in asynchronous distributed serverless environments. With flexible querying and alerting capabilities, along with rich visualizations of aggregated metrics, logs, and traces, software teams can quickly respond to incidents and solve performance problems in their AWS Lambda environments. All of this is done with easy set-up and no additional overhead. Learn more about how Thundra helps with serverless observability at www.thundra.io.

SOURCE Thundra

