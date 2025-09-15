Thunes Expands Real-Time Cross-Border Payments to Saudi Arabia

LONDON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has announced the rollout of real-time cross-border payments into Saudi Arabia. Through its Direct Global Network, Thunes' Members can now deliver instant payouts directly to bank accounts and wallets in the Kingdom in Saudi Riyals (SAR), streamlining transactions for both individuals and businesses.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its financial sector transformation under Vision 2030, with rising demand for fast and transparent cross-border payments. According to industry data*, the value of money received into the Kingdom is expected to reach US $232 billion in 2025, reflecting strong growth in transaction volume and digital adoption.

Research from Thunes' 2025 Report: Money Without Borders highlights that 65% of expatriates view transaction speed as the most critical factor when choosing how to send funds. By connecting directly with the Saudi banking network, Thunes' delivers faster, more cost-efficient, and more transparent transfers compared to traditional payment methods.

The rollout enables overseas businesses managing Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage campaigns to pay fees into the Kingdom seamlessly and securely, ensuring faster settlement and a smoother experience for pilgrims.

Ahmad Yaacoub , VP MENA and Country Head for Saudi Arabia, said: "Saudi Arabia's financial sector is undergoing a rapid digital shift, and demand for faster, reliable cross-border payments has never been higher. Our launch of real-time payments into the Kingdom gives our Members the tools to meet these expectations and better serve both consumers and businesses."

Aik Boon Tan , Chief Network Officer at Thunes, added: "Speed is now a necessity in cross-border payments. Our real-time direct payout capability in Saudi Arabia equips our Members to deliver instant, secure, and transparent transfers into one of the Middle East's most dynamic and rapidly-growing economies."

With this launch, Thunes strengthens its leadership in real-time cross-border payments and supports greater financial inclusion, enabling millions to participate more fully and easily in the global economy.

About Thunes:

