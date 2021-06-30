Thuraya Signs Strategic Agreement with Delta Bridge to Drive Government Satellite Connectivity Growth

Through the partnership, Thuraya and Delta Bridge will deliver key government customers secure satellite communication connectivity and mission-critical applications for the defense and government sector, backed by the companies' broad portfolios of experience and capabilities.

Delta Bridge specializes in secure turnkey telecommunication solutions catering to the mission-critical needs of U.S. government customers, supporting logistics, oil and gas and maritime initiatives. Since 2006, the company has supported U.S. government integration projects. Leveraging Thuraya's innovative technologies and solutions, Delta Bridge will support government customers and build on its history of research and development (R&D), engineering, conceptualization and project management.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Thuraya, said: "Thuraya is pleased to welcome Delta Bridge as a Solution System Integrator for government and enterprise entities. This partnership will further enhance our commitment to supporting the US government customers with state of the art satellite solutions that will enhance the safety and security requirements, as well as provide them with a wide range of MSS solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms. Nowadays, the integration of end-to-end solutions for government customers is highly specialized and the overall demand for reliable satellite communication needs are on the rise. I am confident that this new partnership will meet those needs on all levels, including customization, interoperability as well as the integration of secure solutions."

"Through this partnership, Delta Bridge will merge its specialized expertise with Thuraya's unique capabilities to capitalize on next-generation technologies that deliver solutions for our customers' most critical needs," said Delta Bridge President Tom Becherer. "Adding satellite connectivity to our portfolio will expand our scope of our services and capabilities to include encrypted cloud applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security and surveillance and networking."

Yahsat recently announced the successful completion of the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of Thuraya 4-NGS, part of a transformational program delivering a comprehensive new MSS ecosystem. Thuraya 4-NGS builds on Thuraya's space and ground and user (products and solutions) segments. Complemented by a 5G-ready core network, Yahsat's newest satellite system will ensure increased coverage and capacity, while delivering next generation mobility solutions for all customer segments, including defense, government, enterprise and consumers.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fully owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO.

Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.thuraya.com.



