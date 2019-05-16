Thurgood Marshall College Fund Welcomes Four New Corporate Executives To Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board Chairman Charles Merinoff announced today, the appointment of four new corporate executives from Boston Consulting Group, Deere & Company, GCM Grosvenor, and Microsoft, to the TMCF Board of Directors.

"I am proud to see our TMCF Board continue to attract some of the most impressive corporate executives who are committed to diversity, higher education and creating meaningful opportunities for the students we proudly represent in our 47 member-school network," said Charles Merinoff, TMCF Board Chairman and Co-Chairman, Breakthru Beverage Group.

The four new distinguished corporate leaders on the TMCF Board of Directors are:

Sandra Hurse

GCM Grosvenor, Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer

Sandra Hurse serves as the firm's Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining GCM Grosvenor, Ms. Hurse held various positions at Bank of America, most recently serving as Global Head of Human Resources for Corporate and Investment Banking. Previously, Ms. Hurse also held leadership roles in Talent Management and Talent Acquisition at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Bernard M. Baruch College and her Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Michigan.

Collis R. Jones

Deere & Company, Vice President, U.S Public Affairs Policy & Strategy

Collis R. Jones brings over 20 years of governmental strategic, tactical and policy development experience to this role and is one of Deere's key contributors in delivering client-focused business initiatives within the organization. He is charged with leading the team responsible for managing U.S. federal and state government relations activities on behalf of Deere. Jones holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL.

Lane McBride

Boston Consulting Group, Partner & Managing Director

Lane McBride is a member of The Boston Consulting Group's Public Sector and People & Organization practices as well as a member of the firm's education leadership team in the U.S. Since joining BCG in 2003, Lane has focused primarily on the education sector, spanning topics such as strategy, organization design and transformation, change management, cost efficiency, performance management, and consumer insight. McBride is a graduate of the University of Virginia earning a BA in government with distinction.

Toni Townes-Whitley

Microsoft, President, U.S. Regulated Industries

Toni Townes-Whitley is one of the leading women at Microsoft, and in the technology industry, with a strong track record for accelerating profitable business performance and building high-performance teams. She leads the U.S. sales strategy for driving digital transformation across customers and partners within the public sector and regulated industries. Townes-Whitley also represents Microsoft at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). She is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School and has received certifications from Wharton Executive Education, New York University (NYU), and the Performance Management Institute.

"The addition of these four executives to our Board of Directors adds even more gravitas to an already stellar group of committed business, and higher education leaders passionate about empowering the nearly 300,000 students we proudly represent, and advocate for at TMCF," said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org .

