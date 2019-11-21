Thursday, November 21, 2019 is World Wide Pressure Injury Prevention Day

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is proud to announce that 2019 World Wide Pressure Injury Prevention Day is being celebrated on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

The objective of World Wide Pressure Injury Prevention Day is to increase awareness about pressure injury prevention and to educate the public on this topic. NPIAP has developed an extensive media materials package, appropriate for all healthcare settings and organizations, which is available on our website, https://npiap.com/page/2019WWPIPD

Pressure injuries are one of the five most common harms experienced by patients. 2.5 million people a year develop a Pressure Injury. No other preventable event occurs as frequently as Pressure Injuries. Patients with Hospital Acquired Pressure Injuries have a median excess length of stay of 4.31 days. 60,000 patients die a year as a direct result of Pressure Injuries. There are 17,000 Pressure Injury lawsuits a year, second most common claim after wrongful death.

About The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel:

NPIAP is an independent not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. Formed in 1986, the NPIAP Board of Directors is composed of leading experts from different health care disciplines— all of whom share a commitment to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. The NPIAP serves as a resource to health care professionals, government, the public, and health care agencies; and welcomes and encourages the participation of those interested in pressure injury issues through utilization of NPIAP educational materials, participation at national conferences, and support of efforts in public policy, education and research.

The NPIAP, assisted by multiple corporations and organizations, has become an internationally recognized entity. The collaboration of professionals, corporations, and governmental agencies offers a unique model for addressing major health care issues.

The mission of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is to provide interprofessional leadership to improve patient outcomes in pressure injury prevention and management through education, public policy and research. Visit www.NPIAP.com for more information.

For additional information, please contact:

Pamela H. McKenna, CAE

Executive Director, National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, Inc.

Phone: (978) 364-5130

Email: 229720@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel

Related Links

https://npiap.com

