Thursday's U.S. Department of Transportation's $623 Million Grant Announcement Ups the Stakes for Upcoming EV Charging Summit in Las Vegas

EV Charging Summit & Expo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday's announcement  of $623 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) grants to support Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is electrifying the industry and setting the stage for a groundbreaking EV Charging Summit & Expo , the largest EV infrastructure trade show in North America. The event, taking place March 20-22 in Las Vegas, will feature more than 120 speakers and more than 200 exhibiting companies and organizations, all of whom will be positioned to leverage these USDOT grants to build the new EV economy.

"These grants, and the USDOT's larger commitment to building EV infrastructure in the U.S., are going to be the talk of the event," said Luke Vinci, president of MVP Media Network, which hosts the EV Charging Summit. "Many of our exhibitors were already planning to unveil their newest and most innovative technologies at the event. Yesterday's grant announcement will only increase that urgency. The future of the EV charging sector is going to be shaped by these grants and by the discussion and collaboration they inspire at the EV Charging Summit in March."

This significant funding injection, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program, is a step toward the administration's goal of establishing a reliable national network of EV chargers.

The grants, which will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, will lead to the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports. This strategic investment is designed to support the administration's goal of creating at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.

The EV Charging Summit & Expo  in Las Vegas promises to be a dynamic platform for industry players to discuss, collaborate, and showcase the latest advancements in electric vehicle charging. As the nation gears up for a transformative era in clean transportation, the convergence of the Department of Transportation's grant and the upcoming summit marks a pivotal moment in the acceleration of the electric vehicle revolution.

For more information about the EV Charging Summit & Expo, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit EVchargingsummit.com .

