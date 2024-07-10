Thurston Group and AMO Partners, US Veterinary REIT, Join Forces with Kovitz Investment Group in Strategic Real Estate Venture

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Veterinary REIT ("USV REIT"), a real estate investor founded by Thurston Group ("Thurston") and AMO Partners ("AMO"), announced today that they will partner with Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), an investment advisor headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, to jointly own and invest in quality veterinary medical office buildings across the U.S.

Founded in 2021, USV REIT is focused exclusively on acquiring veterinarian-centric real estate on a national basis. This strategic joint venture builds on Kovitz's long track record of success in real estate investing, enhancing USV REIT's acquisition strategy and diversifying Kovitz's private real estate fund solutions.

"We see tremendous potential in this partnership between USV REIT and Kovitz. USV REIT has become a market leader in the veterinary real estate market and together, we will be able to leverage our combined expertise and supercharge our strategy in this niche market," said Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group.

"We are excited to partner with Kovitz to both continue growing our brand and also to gain access to additional resources and Kovitz's real estate expertise," said Michael Crandall, Co-Founder of U.S. Veterinary REIT. "This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to create a portfolio of high-quality veterinary medical office buildings."

"This joint venture marks an important milestone in our real estate growth strategy," said Marc S. Brenner, Principal, Co-Founder & President, Kovitz Real Estate. "Partnering with USV REIT allows us to expand our real estate portfolio and deliver innovative investment solutions to our clients. We are excited about the synergies this collaboration will create."

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as the exclusive legal advisor to USV REIT for this transaction.

About Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based independently managed investment adviser, offering investment and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals, institutions and private funds. For more information about Kovitz, please visit www.kovitz.com.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. With a 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

About AMO

Chicago-based AMO Partners, is comprised of veteran real estate investors with deep experience in commercial, retail, multifamily, and other micro-niche real estate sectors. AMO was formed to target veterinary-focused real estate that exhibits favorable demand and supply characteristics throughout the U.S.

