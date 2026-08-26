Thurston Group Partners with Pixel Health, a Leading Healthcare IT Consulting and Managed Services Provider

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pixel Health, a provider of IT consulting and MSP services to hospitals and large physician groups, providing critical resources in the increasingly complex IT environment and removing the burden of managing an IT department from hospital and practice administrators.

Founded in 2001, Pixel Health serves as a "one-stop-shop" for the IT needs of large healthcare organizations, providing surety of plan design and implementation where continuity and connectivity are critical. Pixel Health delivers its end-to-end solution through three primary functions: (i) Strategy and Transformation Consulting, (ii) Managed IT Services, and (iii) Product Sales / Licensing.

"Our entrance into the healthcare IT services space reflects Thurston's commitment to partnering with leaders across attractive, high-growth healthcare verticals," said Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group. "Pixel Health represents a compelling opportunity to build a premier healthcare IT services platform, combining Thurston's operational expertise with best-in-class technical capabilities."

Dana Hayes III, Principal at Thurston Group, added, "We are excited to partner with the talented team at Pixel Health. The healthcare IT services industry is at an important inflection point, with the pace of technological advancement and complexity increasing exponentially. Pixel Health is positioned to be a differentiated partner in the space."

Thurston has a proven track record in healthcare businesses and plans to leverage its operational and strategic expertise to support Pixel Health's continued growth. Pixel Health is designed to service all of the IT, workflow and connectivity needs of hospital and physician groups. With their deep healthcare expertise and on-staff medical personnel, Pixel Health is uniquely positioned to serve its clients.

Brad Mondschein, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pixel Health. Over his career, Mondschein has served as an attorney and strategic advisor, gaining national reputation for negotiating complex IT and networking arrangements as well as leading some of the largest alternative energy installations in New England.

"We are excited about the partnership with Thurston, who has a proven track record of rapidly growing healthcare-related businesses. This opens tremendous opportunities for a continued expansion of our products and services to the healthcare industry. Our partnership will continue to allow us to be a premier provider of consulting and technology services. We are privileged to join the Thurston Group and be part of their portfolio," said Mondschein.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 40-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, Modis Dental Partners, and Sensorium Clinical Research, among others. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com

About Pixel Health

Pixel Health works with healthcare organizations to assess, select, implement, and manage technology to enable more efficient clinical workflows, improve patient engagement, and achieve meaningful outcomes. Focused on human-centered design and leveraging key strategic alliances, Pixel Health facilitates the use of technology, simplifies the process of using it, and helps overcome the organizational constraints of optimizing its adoption. For additional information about Pixel Health, please visit www.pixelhealth.com

CONTACT:

Dana Hayes

[email protected]

SOURCE Thurston Group