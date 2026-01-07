Thurston Group Portfolio Company, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, Secures $93 Million Financing to Drive Continued Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the closing of a $93 million financing at its portfolio company, Alpha Aesthetics Partners ("Alpha"). The financing, which was used to refinance existing indebtedness and support Alpha's ongoing growth initiatives, was led by Manulife Investment Management.

Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a rapidly growing medical aesthetics platform focused on partnering with high-performing medical spas nationwide. The financing enables Alpha to further invest in its partner practices, infrastructure, and growth initiatives.

John Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, commented on the transaction, "This transaction is an important milestone for Alpha that reflects the strength of our platform and the trust of our partners. With this capital in place, we are poised to continue executing on our growth strategy while remaining deeply aligned with the practices and providers we support."

Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group, added, "Alpha Aesthetics Partners continues to demonstrate disciplined execution and a differentiated, partnership-focused approach. This financing provides the flexibility needed to support Alpha's next phase of growth, and we are excited to continue backing the Alpha team alongside a strong lending partner."

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetic Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 35 locations in 12 states.

