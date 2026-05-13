Thurston Group Forms Sensorium Clinical Research in Partnership with Leading Clinical Research Sites

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Sensorium Clinical Research ("Sensorium"), a clinical trial site network focused on partnering with leading clinical research sites across the United States.

The initial Sensorium platform brings together three premier clinical research sites across California and Florida — Apex Clinical Research, Galiz Research, and Quantum Laboratories. Drawing on over 75 years of combined clinical research experience, the founding partners have completed over 400 clinical trials across high-value therapeutic areas, including central nervous system, respiratory, metabolic indications, among others. Their longstanding relationships with leading sponsors and contract research organizations reflect a shared commitment to rigorous research execution and high-quality patient care.

Thurston Group is pleased to announce the formation of Sensorium Clinical Research, a clinical trial site network Post this

"Our entrance into the clinical research space reflects Thurston's commitment to partnering with leaders across attractive, high-growth healthcare verticals," said Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group. "Sensorium represents a compelling opportunity to build a premier clinical trial site network by combining Thurston's operational expertise with best-in-class clinical research capabilities."

Dana Hayes III, Principal at Thurston Group, added, "We are excited to partner with the talented clinical teams that form the foundation of Sensorium. The clinical research industry is at an important inflection point, with sponsors and CROs increasingly prioritizing site quality, patient access, and operational reliability. Sensorium is positioned to be a differentiated partner in the space."

Thurston has a proven track record of scaling multi-site healthcare businesses and plans to leverage its operational and strategic expertise to support Sensorium's continued growth. The platform is designed to preserve and reinforce clinical autonomy, physician leadership, and patient-centric culture that are core to successful research execution, while providing the centralized infrastructure and operational resources necessary to scale efficiently.

Matt Kiernan, a seasoned clinical research executive with over two decades of industry experience, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sensorium. Matt Kiernan has founded and led multiple successful clinical research organizations, including Intrinsic Clinical Systems and Pharmica Consulting, both of which achieved successful exits to private equity-backed acquirers. He also brings executive leadership experience from Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Covance, among others.

In partnership with Thurston, Sensorium plans to pursue an active growth strategy focused on partnering with high-quality clinical research sites across the United States, with a continued emphasis on high-value therapeutic areas and strong sponsor relationships.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 40-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com

About Sensorium Clinical Research

Sensorium Clinical Research is a clinical research site network focused on partnering with leading clinical research sites across the United States. Sensorium provides sponsors and CROs with access to experienced investigators, strong patient enrollment capabilities, and centralized operational support. For additional information about Sensorium Clinical Research, please visit www.sensoriumcr.com

CONTACT:

Dana Hayes

[email protected]

SOURCE Thurston Group