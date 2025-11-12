Thurston Group Portfolio Company, ARC Health, Secures $182M Credit Facility

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ARC Health ("ARC"), has closed on a $182 million credit facility. This financing was used to refinance existing indebtedness and fund the company's growth initiatives to support its ongoing efforts to expand its practice network and enhance patient care.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ARC is a leading outpatient provider of behavioral health services. With a tremendous provider base featuring 1,300+ clinicians who operate out of 91 locations across 20 U.S. states, ARC's differentiated, patient-centric model drives impressive clinical and operational outcomes through its full-service behavioral health capabilities and data-driven operational approach. Equipped with fresh financing as a result of this transaction, ARC is strongly positioned to leverage this capital to further its mission in advancing the quality and reach of behavioral health care across its key geographies.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC, expressed enthusiasm over the deal, stating "This new credit facility marks an exciting milestone in ARC's growth journey. It provides us with the capital and flexibility to continue expanding our footprint, supporting our partner practices, and advancing access to high-quality behavioral health care nationwide."

Dan Davis, Managing Partner at Thurston Group, added, "Thurston is proud to support ARC and is excited to for the next chapter of its growth marked by the establishment of its new credit facility. Our partnership with ARC Health reflects our confidence in the company's strategy, leadership team, and continued commitment to delivering exceptional care. We are grateful for the support of our financial partners as ARC enters the next phase of its platform growth."

Houlihan Lokey served as the placement agent and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal advisors to ARC Health. Twin Brook Capital Partners served as administrative agent, Joint Lead Arranger, and Sole Bookrunner on this transaction.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. With a 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetic Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a national behavioral health services organization that partners with leading behavioral health practices across the United States. The Company provides administrative, financial, and operational support, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, visit https://archealthpartners.com/

