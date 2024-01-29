Thurston Group Wraps Up 2023 with Notable Achievements and Continued Growth

News provided by

Thurston Group

29 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare and business services investments, concludes 2023 with a series of outstanding accomplishments, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, partnership, and sustainable growth.

Since its establishment in 1986 by Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III, Thurston Group has consistently embodied a culture of discipline, respect, and partnership that drives exceptional results for its shareholders. In 2023, Thurston continued its legacy by achieving remarkable milestones across various metrics:

  • 118 deals closed consisting of 130 locations and ~$330M in acquired Revenue
  • 15 new locations built 
  • 30 new states entered
  • 19 executives, 992 provider partners, and 2,748 employees joined their portfolio companies
  • ~$400 million of new debt financing secured by Thurston on behalf of its partner companies

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO, underscored, "In navigating the dynamic landscape of healthcare, Thurston Group thrives on adaptability. Our success lies in our ability to embrace change, identify emerging opportunities, and continually refine our strategies to ensure enduring growth and success for our partners and shareholders."

Thurston Group's Managing Director, Dan Davis, emphasized the company's strategic approach, "As we reflect on the achievements of 2023, we recognize the importance of our focus on people, infrastructure and growth. Thurston Group is committed to driving excellence among all facets of each business in order to continue to create long lasting companies."

Thurston Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the healthcare sector, with a focus on building industry-leading companies. The company's portfolio includes dental, mental health, medical weight loss, medical spa and other related fields.

As Thurston Group looks ahead to 2024, the firm remains dedicated to its mission of forging meaningful partnerships and driving better outcomes. The company will continue to execute its proven buy-and-build strategy across target sectors.

For more information about Thurston Group and its achievements, please visit www.thurstongroup.com.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. With a 38-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

Media Contact: Dana Hayes
dchayes@Thurstongroup.com

SOURCE Thurston Group

