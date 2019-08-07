Thuzio to Launch in Dallas and Washington D.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thuzio is launching in Dallas and Washington D.C. next month, which marks its seventh and eighth markets nationwide. Thuzio has established membership communities in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia and debuted in Boston and Houston earlier this year.

Thuzio is a sports events and media company, which produces a national event series featuring live interviews with sports icons in premium hospitality settings for a business membership community. The company will host 60+ member events this year, including events at the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, NBA All-Star Weekend, and The Masters. Thuzio's membership base boasts seven of the top ten U.S. banks, six of the top ten U.S. consulting firms, and four of the top ten B2B SaaS companies.

"We're thrilled to launch in Dallas and Washington D.C. with two sport icons in DeMarcus Ware and Joe Theismann," said Jared Augustine, Co-Founder and CEO of Thuzio. "Both are incredible ambassadors and represented their cities as well as anyone during their careers."

Redskins Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP Joe Theismann will kickoff Thuzio Washington D.C. on September 17 at The City Club of Washington D.C. "I could not be more excited to help launch Thuzio in the heart of Redskins Nation," Theismann said. "I've been the guest of honor at Thuzio events before, but hosting an event in D.C. will be special." The City Club is Columbia Square's premier business club and members enjoy fine dining and professional networking as part of the industry-leading ClubCorp Network of more than 300 country clubs and business clubs nationwide.

Former Dallas Cowboys NFL All-Pro DeMarcus Ware will be the featured guest at the Thuzio Dallas launch on September 25. "I am looking forward to Thuzio's official launch in Dallas," Ware said. "It's going to be a fun night talking Cowboys football with the Dallas business community." The venue will be determined in the coming weeks, but Belvedere Vodka has already partnered with Thuzio to be the official spirits sponsor. "Thuzio events deliver great athletes and stories with an ideal audience for our Single Estate Rye Series," said Rodney Williams, President and CEO of Belvedere Vodka. "We're excited to participate in their Dallas launch."

Thuzio Boston events featured Red Sox Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and New England Patriots Super Bowl champions Devin and Jason McCourty. Astros manager A.J. Hinch launched Thuzio Houston.

About Thuzio, Inc.

Thuzio is a sports events and media company. Thuzio's national event series celebrates renowned athletes and sports moments, while showcasing the shared values of sports, business, and life. Thuzio events provide unrivaled access to sports icons in premium hospitality settings for a business membership community. Based in New York, NY, Thuzio was founded in 2012 by Tiki Barber (New York Giants), Mark Gerson (GLG), and Jared Augustine (Seamless/GrubHub). For more information, visit www.thuzio.com.

