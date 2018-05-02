THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America

In a THX Certified Cinema, audiences will enjoy uncompromised audio and video quality in an environment that fully complements the cinematic experience. THX works closely with exhibitor partners to meet THX Certified Cinema specifications, focusing on auditorium architecture, acoustics, audio and projection equipment calibration and speaker configuration. Recertification is conducted annually by a THX Certificated Technician to ensure the cinema continues to meet THX certification requirements year after year.

"THX has a longstanding reputation as the acclaimed brand for optimizing the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment experiences for consumers," said Min-Liang Tan, CEO, THX Ltd. "This partnership with Cinemark reinforces our commitment to cinema and to ensuring vivid, memorable experiences for moviegoers who want to be truly moved and drawn deeper into the story."

Cinemark operates more than 225 XD auditoriums throughout the U.S. and Central and South America, offering audiences the highest quality moviegoing experience, including:

Enormous wall-to-wall screens;

Crisp, clear digital projection, with 2D and 3D capabilities;

Immersive, surround sound audio systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended;

Premium seats with Luxury Lounger electric recliners in many auditoriums; and

THX Certification.

"At Cinemark, we are dedicated to bringing moviegoing to the next level, and the addition of THX Certification to our XD offering guarantees the highest fidelity audio and visual entertainment for our customers," said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with THX, and further differentiating the Cinemark XD experience."

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,959 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December 31, 2017. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.

About THX Ltd:

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, and automotive systems. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide.

