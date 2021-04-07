THX Launches DAC/Amplifier THX Onyx™ to Empower Crystal Clear Audio for Consumers Around the Globe

"THX was founded on the principle that quality matters. We've remained dedicated for more than 35 years to innovation that ensures whatever an artist creates can be enjoyed by the audience in the manner intended," said Jason Fiber, chief operating officer, THX Ltd. "Consumers looking for the best audio experience over wired headphones may have found the quality is compromised, so we're stepping up with a flexible, high-quality, and affordable solution with the launch of our first consumer product, THX Onyx."

THX Onyx is ideal for enhanced music, movies, streaming and games. Whether enjoying the distinct audio timbre of a Bach sonata, hearing a fuller range of emotional frequencies within the musical score of a favorite feature film, or gaining the competitive edge by hearing every nuance of an approaching enemy in a video game, THX Onyx brings the clarity and joy of pure, undiluted sound. It connects seamlessly through the USB output port of any device to vastly improve the audio quality when listening over wired headphones, headsets, earbuds, or from desktop speakers. It features best-in-class design elements including smart magnetic cable management to keep headphone wires tangle-free. It is also accented by a quality all-metal CNC-machined body, and by a 3D THX logo, the latter of which is a decades-long symbol representing high fidelity audio excellence.

THX Onyx is the first portable DAC/Amp to feature THX AAA-78, the highest-powered mobile THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) configuration. With THX AAA-78, THX Onyx has the same power as a desktop THX AAA DAC/Amp, but in a dramatically smaller package. This patented technology ensures the ultimate no-compromise headphone audio experience by delivering extreme highest fidelity audio with infinitesimally low levels of noise and distortion. THX AAA nulls conventional distortion mechanisms to reduce harmonic, intermodulation, and crossover distortion by up to 40dB, resulting in a realistic and fatigue-free listening experience. This technology also enables maximum output power for greater dynamic range and sound pressure level (SPL).

It features an ESS ES9281PRO DAC for flagship studio sound quality. And, THX Onyx boasts cross-platform compatibility for convenient, plug-and-play feeding of any power-hungry headphones to play satisfyingly loud (up to five times more powerful than other portable USB DAC/Amps).

In addition to the ultra low distortion and maximum dynamic range, THX Onyx has on board a Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) renderer to reproduce the sound of master recordings. MQA technology captures and authenticates the original performance from the master recording, then 'folds' it into a file small enough to stream. MQA rendering in the THX Onyx adapter can 'unfold' MQA music from streaming services like TIDAL, where millions of "Masters" tracks are available worldwide, unlocking the ultimate listening experience.

"THX Onyx is the perfect introduction to high performance audio for mainstream music fans who want the best listening experience on the move," said Mike Jbara, chief executive officer, MQA. "Consumers know that the THX brand represents premium entertainment, and we are proud that MQA has been integrated into the first-ever THX consumer product."

THX Onyx meets the same high standard as any rigorously tested THX Certified product, and its design incorporates the technology from a rich portfolio of THX AAA patents . THX Onyx is available today at http://thx.com/onyx and razer.com in North America, Europe and APAC, with a US$199.99 / EUR $209.99 MSRP. In China, THX Onyx will be available on JD.com and Tmall.com.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, at home and on the go. Over the past 35+ years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new cinema offerings, technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer, and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com , THX Ultimate Cinema , find us on Facebook , Instagram , and follow us on Twitter .

About MQA

Using pioneering scientific research into how people hear, MQA captures the sound of the original performance. The MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream, while also being backward compatible, so you can play MQA music on any device. MQA's award-winning technology is licensed by labels, music services, broadcasters and hardware manufacturers worldwide, and is endorsed by industry organisations. MQA is a UK-based private company. For further information, please visit www.mqa.co.uk, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

