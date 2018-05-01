THX® Launches THX Standard as Consumer Electronics Rating Resource to Support Informed Purchase Decisions

Using industry standards and a proprietary testing methodology, THX engineers evaluate the factors that influence the audio and visual fidelity of consumer electronics. THX then publishes test scores based on scientific measurements.

As a complement to the existing THX Certified program, THX Standard also features consulting services to help manufacturers improve their product scores and make them more competitive in the market.

"For over 35 years, THX has set the industry standard for the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment experiences," said Min-Liang Tan, CEO, THX Ltd. "The launch of THX Standard exemplifies our commitment to helping our industry partners better understand what factors influence the audio and visual fidelity of products and bring better products to market faster. THX Standard reinforces our mission to make home and mobile entertainment come alive for consumers around the world."

THX Standard allows users to visually compare the test results and scores of popular TVs, amplifiers, and speakers at launch, with more products and categories coming soon.

For more information, visit www.thxstandard.com

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, and automotive systems. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide.

