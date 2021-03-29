THX Ultimate Cinema® Coming to the Nordisk Film Iconic Imperial Theatre in Copenhagen

"We are proud to present Europe's first THX Ultimate Cinema at Nordisk Film's historic Imperial Theatre in central Copenhagen," said Casper Bonavent, executive country manager, Nordisk Film Cinemas. "Celebrating our 60th anniversary this year, Imperial continues as the premiere cinema in Denmark, and will now reach this important cinematic milestone by bringing to the Imperial Theatre the best movie experience available anywhere in the world to thrill and immerse moviegoers in Denmark. The introduction of THX Ultimate Cinema shows our faith in the strong future of cinema as well as Nordisk Film Cinemas' ambitions to enhance the cinematic experience for our guests."

THX Ultimate Cinema powered by CGS at Imperial Theatre features laser technology from Cinionic, including dual laser projection integrating image optimization technology to deliver a 4K resolution image with increased brightness, contrast, clarity, and rich brilliant colors. It is also equipped with a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system, ensuring that movies can come alive for audiences in the nearly 1,000 seat auditorium on the impressive 1,500 square foot Imperial screen. As a CGS location, the theater has access to content specially remastered for high brightness on giant screens, including some of the most anticipated new films from major Hollywood studios. The THX Ultimate Cinema at Imperial Theatre joins over 350 CGS premium screens around the world.

"Today's announcement evidences our sustained commitment to excellence in the moviegoing experience," said Wim Buyens, chief executive officer, Cinionic. "Together with Nordisk Film and THX, we bring a rich heritage in cinema, rooted in a passion for the best cinematic presentation. Our long-term relationship with Nordisk Film Cinemas delivers the tools, solutions, and innovations to fuel a bright future designed specifically for today's audiences. With CGS, we are dedicated to powering the leading premium large formats around the world, with specially remastered titles, unique technology and dedication to an elevated consumer journey."

The THX Ultimate Cinema at the Imperial Theatre powered by CGS will be a premium cinema experience where movies look and sound their best. The auditorium will feature 4K dual-laser projection, a RealD Ultimate screen, immersive audio, and artfully remastered content enhanced specially for CGS screens, ensuring audiences absorb every detail of the story. THX Ultimate Cinema is an evolution of the historic THX Cinema offering, and a THX Ultimate Cinema powered by CGS takes the standard moviegoing experience to a new level, delivering brighter images, a sharper picture, brilliant colors, amazing acoustics, clearer voices, and better movies.

Key Features:

Dual 4K -Laser Projection System: A brand new, state-of-the-art Cinionic dual-laser projector from Barco delivers a 4K resolution image with edge-to-edge brightness, contrast, clarity, and brilliant colors.

A brand new, state-of-the-art Cinionic dual-laser projector from Barco delivers a resolution image with edge-to-edge brightness, contrast, clarity, and brilliant colors. Immersive Audio: Fully optimized immersive sound speaker systems designed to enhance the enveloping effect of the soundtrack by adding speakers to every surface of the auditorium to completely envelope the moviegoer in sound.

Fully optimized immersive sound speaker systems designed to enhance the enveloping effect of the soundtrack by adding speakers to every surface of the auditorium to completely envelope the moviegoer in sound. Acoustical Enhancements: Strict architectural and acoustic requirements are implemented to ensure the auditorium is optimized to improve sound accuracy, crispness, and clarity.

Strict architectural and acoustic requirements are implemented to ensure the auditorium is optimized to improve sound accuracy, crispness, and clarity. Exclusive Remastered Content: Theatres present artfully remastered content enhanced with rich images shown exclusively at CGS locations.

"For more than 35 years, THX has set the standards for the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment enjoyment," said Min Liang-Tan, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. "The launch of the first THX Ultimate Cinema in Europe is an example of our commitment to enhance movie enjoyment. We are pleased to be working with Cinionic and Nordisk Film Cinemas to bring this offering to life for moviegoers to immerse themselves in films as close as possible to the way the artist intended the narrative to be heard and viewed."

