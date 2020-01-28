Thycotic Amplifies Privileged Access Management for DevOps and Robotic Process Automation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today revealed new integrations for their high-velocity vault that automates secrets management for DevOps environments. The new release of Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault now supports connections to key DevOps and robotic process automation (RPA) tools.

Ensuring security of robotic process automation deployments

RPA is a form of business process automation technology that relies on software robots (bots) to automate repetitive — and manual — tasks.

Many bot-driven processes require secure retrieval of passwords and other secrets throughout their workflow. RPA implementations should have the same checks, balances and security oversight as traditional enterprise software implementations.

With the new DSV integration, robot and third-party secrets for UiPath Orchestrator are now stored in a centralized and secure vault and automatically provided when bot access is required. This helps mitigate security risks associated with privileged access management.

"It's critical for organizations to reap the rewards of business process automation without sacrificing security. As more business teams employ RPA technologies to automate repetitive tasks, their attack surface expands as more of these processes and workflows require secure access to secrets," said Jai Dargan, VP of Product Management at Thycotic. "As automation becomes the norm in the modern enterprise, it is essential for security teams to accelerate digital transformation by providing secure and highly scalable vaulting capabilities for sensitive assets."

Connecting to key tools in the DevOps pipeline

The rapid, iterative workflow of DevOps environments often expose security vulnerabilities related to privilege management. Every container, server and application can have privileged access, dramatically expanding the attack surface for intruders looking for an entry point.

Utilizing a native cloud architecture on AWS, DevOps Secrets Vault offers rapid deployment, elastic scalability and is purpose-built to handle the high-speed secrets management needs of the most challenging DevOps environments.

Building on existing integrations with Jenkins and Kubernetes, Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault now supports connections to HashiCorp Terraform and Red Hat Ansible. This release also includes new software development kits (SDKs) for programming languages Java, Go, Python, and .NET.

"Security must never stand in the way of business operating at speed and scale," added Dargan. "Our new integrations ensure that automated workflows can operate securely in production. We're excited about this release because it extends our commitment to customers in making the most usable PAM solutions on the market, which ensure that organizations stay secure from the most advanced cyber threats."

Organizations can try DevOps Secrets Vault for free, at https://thycotic.com/products/devops-secrets-vault-password-management/ .

Heading to RSA® Conference, February 24 – 28, 2020, in San Francisco? Visit Thycotic booth #655 in the South Hall and you could #DriveAwayFromRSA in the CEO's Jeep! Not attending? Join the conversation virtually with Thycotic CISO, Terence Jackson, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), as he participates in the live video panel, " The Changing Face of Compromise ," presented by BrightTALK.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

For further information, please contact:





Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco



Thycotic Lumina Communications



T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564



E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

https://thycotic.com/company/blog/2020/01/28/thycotic-amplifies-privileged-access-management-for-devops-and-robotic-process-automation

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

https://thycotic.com

