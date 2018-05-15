Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Used by system administrators, third-party and cloud service providers, applications and business users, privileged accounts exist in just about every connected device, including operating systems, servers, hypervisors, databases, applications and industrial control systems. With more than 80 percent of cybersecurity breaches involving compromised user passwords and credentials, Thycotic Secret Server delivers an enterprise-class solution that provides the security, transparency, and accountability organizations need to protect these privileged accounts and their users engaged in their daily business operations.

The Thycotic Privileged Access Management technology platform offers several unique competitive advantages, including:

Enterprise Privileged Account Password Security

Enables enterprises to discover, vault, manage, audit, monitor and control access to privileged accounts across Windows, Unix, and Linux systems on premise or in the cloud. Deploys quickly and manages easily without training; readily customized to help streamline and safeguard IT operations, cybersecurity, and business users.

Least Privilege & Application Control

Provides an option to implement and enforce least privilege best practices without hindering productivity. Application control policies include whitelisting, blacklisting and greylisting for domain and non-domain Mac and Windows endpoints.

"This agreement is a milestone in the evolution of Thycotic Privileged Access Management solutions," said Jim Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "Introduced 10 years ago, Thycotic Secret Server has proven its value as one of the fastest growing PAM solutions at thousands of organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 enterprises. Our agreement with IBM will help us reach a global marketplace with the right product, at the right time, to answer a growing and urgent need to protect privileged account and user credentials."

For more information on IBM Security's solutions for privileged account access, visit https://securityintelligence.com/what-is-next-generation-privileged-account-management/. To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic.

About Thycotic

Thycotic, a global leader in IT security, is the fastest growing provider of Privilege Access Management solutions that protect an organization's most valuable assets from cyber-attacks and insider threats. Thycotic secures privileged account access for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 enterprises. Thycotic's award winning Privilege Management Security solutions minimize privileged credential risk, limits user privileges and controls applications on endpoints and servers. Thycotic was founded in 1996 with corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. and global offices in the U.K. and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564 E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thycotic-announces-ibm-security-to-oem-privileged-identity-management-technology-300647339.html

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

