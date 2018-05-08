Thycotic Chosen as Top Pick in Cyber Management Alliance's Privileged Access Management (PAM) Leaderboard

"Our researchers were impressed with Thycotic's enterprise class capabilities of scalability, flexibility and adaptability in one of the industry's easiest to use and deploy products," read the report. "The ability for existing staff resources to tweak and optimize the product offers significant cost benefits since Thycotic PAM solutions require little to no professional services for light-weight installations…we find Thycotic's product management team deeply passionate and importantly, open to constructive criticism."

In evaluating PAM vendors, UK-based CM-Alliance researchers highlighted the importance of "simplicity and ease of use" as top priorities, including:

A very short or zero learning curve

Easy to use features and functionalities.

Solutions can be configured, optimized and fine-tuned by the customer with little or no professional services input.

The report emphasized, "An effective PAM solution, despite a growing set of complex features, must above all, be easy to operate, configure, optimize and tune by the team that is charged with its daily interaction."

The goal of the report, according to CM-Alliance Founder and CEO Amar Singh, "is to help cyber security and risk professionals cut through the promotional clutter and make more informed decisions about what is best for their organizations."

"We are pleased that in the highly competitive PAM vendor global marketplace, CM-Alliance has recognized Thycotic as the leader in securing and managing privileged credentials---the keys to the kingdom," said James Legg, Thycotic's President and CEO. "By emphasizing simplicity over complexity in PAM solutions, CM-Alliance understands how important it is for IT teams to embrace and adopt a product for it to be successful in protecting the critical information assets of any organization."

The new CM-Alliance PAM Leaderboard report can be downloaded here.

To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic.

About Thycotic

Thycotic, a global leader in IT security, is the fastest growing provider of Privilege Management solutions that protect an organization's most valuable assets from cyber-attacks and insider threats. Thycotic secures privileged account access for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 enterprises. Thycotic's award winning Privilege Management Security solutions minimize privileged credential risk, limits user privileges and controls applications on endpoints and servers. Thycotic was founded in 1996 with corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. and global offices in the U.K. and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

About CM-Alliance

Experienced thought leaders and GCHQ-accredited cyber security training providers, Cyber Management Alliance are the creators of the internationally-acclaimed GCHQ Certified Cyber Security and Privacy Essentials and the GCHQ Certified Cyber Incident Planning and Response training courses. In addition, CM-Alliance provides informative and well-rounded courses in CISSP, Information Security Awareness, the Anatomy of a Network Attack and SAP Compliance, Security and Audit Essentials. Specialist event practitioners and consultants. CM-Alliance delivers the highest level of specialised operational and strategic cyber security training courses, educational webinars, and an informative series of executive interviews with highly regarded industry professionals, innovative live and virtual events, bringing about the collaboration and sharing of information worldwide. Cyber Management Alliance seeks to unite the global community of CISOs and security professionals to achieve joint strategic goals of reducing organisational exposure to cyber threats. Learn more at https://www.cm-alliance.com/

For further information, please contact:



Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564 E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thycotic-chosen-as-top-pick-in-cyber-management-alliances-privileged-access-management-pam-leaderboard-300641004.html

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

