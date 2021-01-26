Thycotic Delivers New "Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management" eBook To Help Companies Prevent Privileged Access Abuse

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the availability of its new ebook, "Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM)". Published in conjunction with CyberEdge Group , it addresses one of the most important cybersecurity vulnerabilities of any organization: endpoints such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices running Windows, Linux, macOS, or Unix operating systems.

According to the ebook endpoints represent fertile ground for attacks because, more often than not, their users, applications, and services have elevated privileges that give cyber criminals an easy on-ramp to the inner workings within your organization. Because of this, the guide explains how organizations can protect themselves with a cyber security strategy of "least privilege" that limits access to only the functionality each user, application, and service needs to do its job. Implementing EPM with automated tools that enforce least privilege without impacting user productivity, ensures that if malware or a cybercriminal gains a foothold in your network, the threat's lateral movement will be limited, and the breach contained.

Thycotic's "Definitive Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management" ebook:

Explores endpoint application control and how least privilege should be applied to applications and services

Shows how to Integrate EPM into your existing IT Security ecosystem

Describes common EPM pitfalls and how to avoid them

Details strategies you can use for a successful EPM roll-out

"The publication of this guide is especially timely given that so many employees are working remotely these days," said James Legg, president and CEO at Thycotic. "It provides specific recommendations on how to get an endpoint security program started as well as how to evaluate current technologies that will automate the process."

Download a complimentary copy of the Guide: https://thycotic.com/resources/definitive-guide-to-endpoint-privilege-management/

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 12,500 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility, and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications

T: 910-690-9482

[email protected]

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

