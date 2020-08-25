Thycotic Deploys Advanced Machine Learning to Control Dangerous Applications on Endpoints

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today released Privilege Manager 10.8 which uses advanced machine learning capabilities to better assist IT teams in securing employee workstations and servers.

With 85% of cyber attacks starting at the endpoint, according to SANS, implementing least privilege on employee workstations is critical to prevent malicious actors from compromising one endpoint then moving laterally on the network. Thycotic Privilege Manager 10.8 includes major improvements that not only significantly ease implementation of least privilege across the enterprise, but accelerate endpoint security and application control through a completely new graphical user interface and advanced machine learning capabilities that automate policy creation.

"This release marks an important milestone in Thycotic's strategy to accelerate adoption of advanced privileged access security controls across the enterprise," said Jai Dargan, VP of Product Management at Thycotic. "As the latest Twitter hack and other spectacular data breaches have demonstrated, least privilege is a foundational security control across every user and system within the enterprise. We are committed to delivering solutions that are the most usable and widely adopted on the market, which this release demonstrates."

Many organizations look to remove local administrative rights on employee workstations, only to backtrack when legacy, appliance-based solutions require significant overhead and manual configuration. Likewise, removing local administrative rights for employee laptops is often met with resistance from business users. This dilemma often forces security teams to sacrifice endpoint security control in favor of business productivity.

The new policy wizard in Privilege Manager 10.8, along with integration into Thycotic's Privileged Behavior Analytics product, helps solve this challenge by making it easy for administrators to create and enforce least privilege policies while ensuring no interruption to business users' workflows. Thycotic's advanced machine learning engine scans the network to better understand which applications need to be controlled and how policies can be deployed to effectively control privileged activity on endpoints.

Organizations can evaluate the latest version of Privilege Manager, available both on-premise and in the cloud, with a free 30-day trial .

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance.

