Thycotic Enhances PAM Ecosystem with Third Party Integrations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced Thycotic Integrations Center , a new online resource bringing easy access to technology integrations, as part of its technology integration partner program which includes heavy hitters like IBM, Splunk, and ServiceNow. The program boasts over 90 integrations in 11 technology solution categories.

Harnessing the power of PAM

PAM is one of the most important security controls organizations can implement to stop hackers, cyber criminals and rogue insiders. Thycotic is committed to ensuring that our solutions integrate with complementary IT security solutions. Through these integrations, Thycotic makes managing, protecting, and accessing privileged credentials an easy, efficient, and automated process.

Thycotic Integrations Center provides search capabilities and the ability to view integrations by technology category and Thycotic solution. Each integration page provides a basic overview of the integration and links to documentation and downloads required to implement the integration.

"By seamlessly integrating PAM into existing IT and cyber security tools and processes, you achieve overall protection that's greater than the sum of the parts," said Steve Kahan, CMO at Thycotic. "Our goal is to maximize cybersecurity visibility and efficiency, allowing both our current and future customers to see how easily they can combine products and platforms for a more powerful cybersecurity solution."

Technology integration partners include Splunk, SailPoint, ServiceNow, Okta, Yubico, and Rapid7. Organizations can evaluate the latest PAM technology integrations at thycotic.com/partners/thycotic-integrations-center .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

