Thycotic Expands Enterprise-Grade Privileged Access Management-as-a-Service Solution

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 15 percent of the Fortune 1000, today announced an expansion of its industry-leading PAM-as-a-service solution by offering its Privilege Manager in the cloud. Privilege Manager version 10.6 eliminates complexity and lowers costs for organizations implementing least privilege policies and application control. Utilizing a cloud architecture, Privilege Manager Cloud supports enterprise needs at scale, managing privilege elevation and implementing least privilege across hundreds of thousands of endpoints from a central dashboard.

Thycotic has been leading the PAM industry's transition to the cloud, with rapid adoption of its cloud-based software for privileged access and password management. With the launch of Privilege Manager Cloud 10.6, all products within the company's end-to-end PAM solution are now available in the cloud with full enterprise-grade functionality. Now companies can manage all types of privileges – from application and service accounts to local administrative rights on endpoints – without the management burden or overhead of on-premise security tools.

Thycotic Privilege Manager Cloud mitigates critical vulnerabilities on endpoints by removing excess privileges that create entry points for cyberattacks. Within a least privilege model, policy-based application control elevates, denies, allows, reduces or quarantines applications automatically so people can continue to do their jobs securely and helpdesk support tickets decrease.

"Endpoints collectively represent the largest IT attack surface, so removing admin privileges from workstations and desktops is the first step to properly locking down this popular attack vector," said Jai Dargan, vice president of Product Management at Thycotic. "The hard part; however, is limiting admin access for common users, but also elevating privileges for technical professionals on a case-by-case basis to enable them to perform necessary tasks. Privilege Manager Cloud can help thread that needle."

Hundreds of thousands of machines in an enterprise deployment can simultaneously communicate with Privilege Manager Cloud, check policies and execute application control 24x7. Enterprises that often provision hundreds or even thousands of devices in a single day can easily install Privilege Manager Cloud on all employee workstations and servers.

Organizations can experience the latest version of Privilege Manager Cloud with a free 30-day trial. For more information, please visit https://thycotic.com/.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

