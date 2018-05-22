Thycotic Expands Partner Professional Services Certification Program

"We now have several partners with Secret Server and Privilege Manager Certified Consultants capable of adding significant value to our clients in engagements of all sizes," said Tamir Orbach, Vice President of Pro Services, Sales Engineering, and Knowledge Management at Thycotic. "These partners have extensive experience in cyber-security in fields ranging well beyond PAM and End-Point Security and add tremendous value to our professional services team."

Thycotic professional services partners are required to pass rigorous certification testing and verification---including hours of training---as well as partnering on actual client engagements to hone their experience and expertise.

Current Thycotic certified professional services partners include:

Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft services and cloud solutions partner, provides collaboration, cyber security, analytics, and application development services for federal, state and local government, and commercial clients. A Microsoft Partner for more than 15 years, Planet has been awarded Microsoft State and Local Partner of the Year an unprecedented seven times, Microsoft Federal Partner of the Year six times, and is the Microsoft Windows Partner of the Year award winner five times.

Cyber Hill, which specializes in the implementation and deployment of enterprise software solutions for multi-national, multi-billion-dollar global firms. Utilizing its proven Cybersecurity Implementation Methodology, Cyber Hill's Architects and Engineers navigate large organizations through successful implementations.

TSI, provider of customized IT solutions though a portfolio of services that includes Managed Services, Network Management, Cloud Solutions, and Cybersecurity. TSI guides its clients to a superior level of success by providing fully personalized and comprehensive IT solutions and support that enhances and simplifies IT operations.

"Thycotic's award winning security solutions and our certified professional services partners are working hand-in-hand to define and deliver solutions for the most critical security needs of enterprise customers," added Orbach. "They play a key role in helping us solve the urgent business challenges of managing and protecting privileged password credentials and implementing least privilege."

Quotes:

"With privileged access management being a significant security priority for all organizations, our partnership with Thycotic is very important to our mission of delivering secure cloud services," said Scott Tucker, President and CEO at Planet Technologies. "Thycotic's Secure Server solution is an integral part of our consulting design and offers an immediate and welcome remedy to resolve a major issue for our customers."

"TSI prides itself on providing our clients leading edge solutions in the ever-changing landscape of the IT and cybersecurity industry," said Terence Jackson, Director of Cybersecurity at TSI. "In keeping with that goal, we are proud and honored to be a Professional Services Partner for Thycotic."

"Thycotic's Secret Server is the best PAM solution for large global businesses and is extremely easy to install," said Rob Buller, Partner at Cyber Hill. "Companies choose Cyber Hill, not just for our Secret Server expertise, but because we help these large organizations architect Secret Server within a complex global environment; cross-platform, a multitude of global domains, data sovereignty issues, hybrid cloud/on-prem and a variety of other complex architectural issues."

For more information on Thycotic's Professional Services Partner Certification Program, visit https://thycotic.com/partners/partner-application/.

About Thycotic

Thycotic prevents cyberattacks by securing passwords, protecting endpoints and controlling application access. Thycotic is one of the world's fastest growing IT security companies because we provide customers with the freedom to choose cloud or on-premise software solutions that are the easiest to implement and use in the industry. Thycotic has grown to serve more than 7,500 customers. Visit www.thycotic.com.

