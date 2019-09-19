Thycotic Expands Privileged Access Management to Amazon AWS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today announced Secret Server 10.7, which includes new support for discovering, managing, and delegating privileged access to Amazon AWS and extends protection for UNIX/Linux workstations.

Cloud security continues to be a challenge

Organizations of all sizes across continue to embrace cloud infrastructure at an accelerating rate. Cloud IT promises easy access, elastic scale, unlimited storage, and pay-as-you-go pricing. Gartner's latest annual report on the public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market, shows Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominating the overall public-cloud infrastructure market with 47.8% share — more than triple the No. 2 vendor, Microsoft, with 15.5%.

The cloud's virtues can also be its Achilles heel — easy access and storage of sensitive data creates an attractive target for cybercriminals. A recent report by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) identified the "Treacherous 12" top threats to cloud computing, No. 2 was listed as "Insufficient identity, credential, and access management." The 2019 Cloud Adoption and Risk Report by McAfee reported that 21% of files in the cloud contain sensitive data, the average enterprise uses 1,935 different cloud services, and 80% of all organizations experience at least one compromised account threat per month. These reports illustrate the quickly expanding privileged account attack surface and why controlling privileged access to cloud infrastructure has become an imperative for organizations of all sizes and industries.

Thycotic leading PAM's transition to the cloud

Thycotic has been leading the PAM industry's transition to the cloud, with rapid adoption of its cloud-based software for privileged access and password management. All products in Thycotic's end-to-end PAM solution are available in the cloud with full enterprise-grade functionality. Companies can manage all types of privileges — from application and service accounts to local administrative rights on endpoints — without the management burden or overhead of on-premise security tools.

With Secret Server 10.7, users can now:

Discover, manage and delegate access for Amazon AWS privileged accounts

Use Secret Server's command line interface (CLI) from Windows, Mac, and Linux/Unix workstations

Meet even the strictest uptime requirements for large enterprise environments

"We've had high customer demand for using Secret Server with Amazon AWS because organizations are concerned about putting controls around the privileged access to their cloud assets," said James Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "The No. 1 cloud PAM product can now be used with the top IaaS platform, it's the ultimate combination of speed, scale, efficiency and security."

