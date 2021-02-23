Thycotic Integrates with Slack for Seamless Privileged Credential Access and Daily Workflow

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the integration of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server , with the fastest growing messaging and collaboration platform in history, Slack.

Enterprises are rapidly implementing PAM solutions that secure passwords and other digital credentials to meet security best practices and compliance regulations. Yet, many organizations struggle to gain adoption because traditional PAM solutions require users to interrupt their workflow in order to access credentials. With the Slack integration, users can seamlessly connect to Secret Server using the same communications platform where they already spend a significant amount of time.

"We are firm believers in transparent PAM, which means people should be able to work securely within the systems or workflow they already use and keep PAM in the background," says Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. "Now, Thycotic Secret Server users can stay in Slack and keep privileged accounts secure without any context-switching or disruption."

More than 10 million users rely on Slack for daily communication. The platform is used by more than half of the Fortune 100 and is growing rapidly. Over 520,000 endpoints are connected on Slack Connect, up over 240% year-over-year. Paid customers spend more than nine hours per workday connected to Slack.

The integration allows Secret Server customers to receive notifications, handle workflows such as approval requests, and launch secrets while working within Slack.

Organizations can test drive the latest version of Thycotic Secret Server free for 30 days at https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/ .

Thycotic customers can learn more about the Slack integration and easily set up the Secret Server Slack API at https://docs.thycotic.com/ss/10.9.0/slack-integration/index.md .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is a global leader in Privileged Access Management, a critical layer of IT security that protects an organization's data, devices and code across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Recognized as a leader by every major industry analyst group, our modern cloud-ready PAM solutions dramatically reduce the complexity and cost of securing privileged access, providing more value and higher adoption than any alternative. Thycotic is trusted by over 12,500 leading organizations around the globe including 25% of the Fortune 100.

