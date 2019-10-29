Thycotic Introduces Customer Community Engagement Platform to Facilitate "Secrets of Success"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today introduced a new customer engagement online platform called Thycotic Secret Society . Joining the "society," Thycotic customers are invited to explore, learn and earn points in a supportive environment that uses gamification to promote engagement while rewarding individual customers with points used to redeem gift items or make donations to a favorite charity.

"We've developed a platform that makes sharing best practices, news, and product education much more engaging and interactive than the typical email blast or static Knowledge Base," said Angie Hohensee, senior director of customer success and programs at Thycotic. "Thycotic's Secret Society platform helps put and keep our customers on the path to success by creating timely, gamified content that entices them to master new features, and automatically rewards them for their participation—anytime from anywhere."

Available to all current Thycotic customers, individuals can sign up for the Secret Society by contacting Thycotic Customer Success at CustomerSuccess@Thycotic.com .

"We're excited to join this community of Secret Server users and explore best practices learned and used by other customers," said Gordan Brock, senior system administrator for the State of Indiana. "Participating in Thycotic's Secret Society will provide us with new opportunities to maximize our privileged access management capabilities and knowledge."

By enabling Thycotic customers to gain a better understanding and facility with privileged credentials and solutions to protect them, the platform is designed to accelerate time-to-value, and increase customer satisfaction and retention over time.

"This is another sign of Thycotic's commitment to customer empowerment and success," said James Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "It goes hand in hand with Thycotic's customer satisfaction track record that includes a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 39 that is 26 percent higher than the software industry average, and Thycotic's Support CSAT score of 4.71 out 5.0."

The Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service and the customer's loyalty to the brand. Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) is the most straightforward of the customer satisfaction survey methodologies measuring customer feedback from support interactions.

