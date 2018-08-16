Thycotic is First to Make Least Privilege and Application Control Simple to Deploy, Manage and Analyze at Enterprise Scale

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, Privileged Account Management (PAM) provider for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, today revealed new privilege management capabilities that eliminate complexity and lower cost for organizations implementing least privilege and application control. Version 10.5 of Thycotic's Privilege Manager tool is designed to support enterprise needs at scale, with a fresh approach to usability and actionable reporting unlike traditional privilege management products. It is the latest advancement in Thycotic's award-winning solution, demonstrating continued commitment to helping customers increase productivity as they protect privileged accounts.

"Enterprise customers and fast-growing companies demand privilege management that doesn't strain at the seams as they add more endpoints and applications," says Jai Dargan, VP of Product Management at Thycotic. "These additions to Privilege Manager make it possible for companies to ensure least privilege policies and protect endpoints in large, diverse deployments, and manage them more effectively than ever before."

Scalable across hundreds of thousands of machines

Hundreds of thousands of machines in an enterprise deployment can simultaneously communicate with the latest version of Privilege Manager, check policies and execute application control 24/7. As a lightweight, agent-based product, the performance impact on the endpoint is negligible and invisible to users.

Additionally, enterprises that often provision hundreds or thousands of devices in a single day can now easily install Privilege Manager on all endpoints in under 10 minutes – slashing the time it takes for IT teams to deploy traditional privilege management solutions by 2/3 or more.

Smarter reporting for smarter decisions

The complexity of reporting tools has long been an issue for security teams as they struggle to analyze large amounts of data and prioritize actions. Previously, privilege management tools provided only limited views of data or made it difficult to discern important information from noise. Now, with Privilege Manager, security teams have a single, streamlined dashboard for an at-a-glance view and "smart" reports that are easy to configure and even easier to understand. For example, IT and security teams can easily report on least privilege implementations to auditors and executives, and identify and troubleshoot issues, such as users who frequently attempt to download blacklisted applications.

Enhanced reputation and threat intelligence

Thycotic also added one-click integration between Privilege Manager and Cylance, adding additional checks to prevent malicious applications from executing within a customer's environment. Cylance's threat intelligence tool uses machine learning to continuously improve security performance; it joins VirusTotal and Symantec as a key security tool integrated within Privilege Manager. Cylance customers can now rely on Thycotic's policy-based approach to application control to save time and ensure all applications are fully managed.

Integration with Azure Active Directory

Cloud-focused companies that rely on Azure Active Directory to manage identities can now integrate with Privilege Manager for authentication, resource targeting and user and context-based policies. The solution ensures secure communication in the cloud from end to end.

For more information on Privilege Manager 10.5, visit https://thycotic.com/products/privilege-manager/ .

About Thycotic

The easiest to manage and most readily adopted privilege management solutions are powered by Thycotic. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

For further information, please contact: Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564 E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

