Thycotic Launches Connection Manager to Enhance IT Productivity and Protect Remote Session Activity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 20 percent of the Fortune 1000, today launched Thycotic Connection Manager to help System Administrators more efficiently and securely manage remote connections used to provide IT services. Admins can now launch remote connections using multiple protocols, authenticate, and gain access to critical resources with appropriate permissions.



To secure remote access and meet compliance requirements, Connection Manager integrates with Thycotic's flagship PAM product, Secret Server. From a single interface, IT teams conducting remote sessions can access required privileged credentials from the Secret Server vault without manual intervention. Additionally, they can monitor and record multiple, simultaneous remote sessions to increase accountability and provide an audit trail to demonstrate compliance.

"Security products that are cumbersome to use or disconnected from core IT workflows don't get adopted and ultimately fail," said Jai Dargan, vice president of Product Management at Thycotic. "Connection Manager is the latest example of Thycotic's ability to deliver usable products designed to make an IT admin's life easier and critical resources more secure."

Privileged access management is still a major challenge

Privileged credentials used when making remote connections provide access to critical infrastructure, data, and applications. They represent a prime target for attackers and can provide entry to an entire IT network if not properly secured. Forrester Research Inc. estimates that at least 80 percent of data breaches have a connection to compromised privileged credentials. And Gartner lists PAM as the No. 1 security project for 2019 for the second year in a row.

IT teams struggle to manage multiple remote sessions securely

When configuring remote sessions, IT teams must navigate complex networks, cloud services, and user needs. They typically have multiple sessions active at once, using different connection protocols and a variety of privileged accounts. Connection Manager provides a single interface where all sessions can be centrally managed and secured. As a result, IT teams save time and lower risk.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

