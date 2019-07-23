Thycotic Launches High-Velocity Vault for Securing Access to DevOps Environments

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 15 percent of the Fortune 1000, today expanded its industry-leading PAM-as-a-service solution to address the velocity and scale requirements of DevOps organizations. The combination of hardcoded passwords, ephemeral privileged accounts, and high-volume resource needs make effective privileged access management a serious challenge for DevOps and IT security teams. DevOps Secrets Vault enables the secure handling of passwords and other secrets, without creating friction in the development process. With Thycotic's newest release, companies can now effectively manage the balance between speed, agility, and security for DevOps.

Thycotic leading the PAM industry's transition to the cloud

Companies of all sizes are rapidly adopting PAM-as-a-service for privileged access and password management. With the introduction of "cloud-native" PAM solutions, Thycotic is leading the way. The launch of DevOps Secrets Vault extends Thycotic's industry leadership, with all products within the company's end-to-end PAM solution available in the cloud with full enterprise-grade functionality and market leading low cost of ownership. Utilizing a cloud architecture, DevOps Secrets Vault offers rapid deployment, elastic scalability, and is purpose-built to handle the high-speed secrets management needs of the most challenging DevOps CI/CD environments – without the management burden or expense of on-premise infrastructure or software.

Centralized secrets management reduces secret sprawl

Traditional, static IP-based solutions do not scale in DevOps environments with constantly changing applications and resources. Committing passwords or keys to a repository with code is poor practice. Yet for years, developers have published unprotected credentials to business-critical databases, accounts, and applications to their internal or public repositories like GitHub. Such practices can lead to breaches or account takeovers with catastrophic consequences.

"For many organizations, DevOps pipelines are the most challenging part of the privileged access attack surface, where extreme speed and scale make it difficult to manage secrets," said Jai Dargan, vice president of Product Management at Thycotic. "DevOps Secrets Vault lets security teams enforce corporate password and access policies without slowing down the development and delivery of application updates that businesses need to stay competitive."

Organizations can test drive DevOps Secrets Vault for free here. For more information, please visit https://thycotic.com/.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

