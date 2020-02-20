Thycotic Named a 2020 Best Place to Work

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, announced today that it has been named a Best Place to Work by the Business Intelligence Group. This is the second year in a row that Thycotic has been named a winner in this award program, signifying a consistent commitment to employee wellness and providing team members with a fun, positive and rewarding workplace.

"We are very proud to be honored for building and maintaining an enjoyable and challenging work environment for our team members," said James Legg, President and CEO of Thycotic. "Our people are what make Thycotic one of the most successful and fastest-growing tech companies. We are incredibly grateful for this recognition of our commitment to providing our employees with an excellent place to work."

The Business Intelligence Group Best Places to Work awards program identifies companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging. A crucial component of the evaluation process is an employee survey, conducted to analyze employee sentiment and the overall viewpoint of the workplace from those who work in it.

"Congratulations to Thycotic for cultivating a great place to work," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "After winning this award for the second year in a row, Thycotic has established an exceptional reputation for its positive work environment. The results of the employee survey show that this organization prioritizes its team members' welfare, opportunities and engagement."

Heading to RSA® Conference, February 24 – 28, 2020, in San Francisco? Visit Thycotic booth #655 in the South Hall and you could #DriveAwayFromRSA in the CEO's Jeep! Not attending? Join the conversation virtually with Thycotic CISO, Terence Jackson, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), as he participates in the live video panel, " The Changing Face of Compromise ," presented by BrightTALK.

For more information on Thycotic and its Partner Program, visit www.thycotic.com .



About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

