Thycotic Named to 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the fifth consecutive year. Thycotic was listed no. 479 on this prestigious list, with a three year growth rate of 186%. This list recognizes and celebrates the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Thycotic has experienced rapid growth in recent years as cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives have accelerated the need for cloud-ready PAM solutions across organizations globally. This year alone, the company announced its acquisition of Onion ID , was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM and added numerous new products to its PAM portfolio.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the country,'' said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "As protecting privileged account access becomes one of the most important elements of an organization's security strategy, we remain committed to our mission of making enterprise-grade privileged access management accessible for all organizations with solutions that are flexible and easy to use, a core driver of our rapid growth in recent years."

Now in its 26th year, Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on their three-year revenue growth rate from 2016 to 2019. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508%, with median growth of 450%.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

