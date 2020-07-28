Thycotic Partners With Top Cyber Risk Advisory and MSSP Firms

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, announced today that the company has forged alliances with top Cybersecurity and Risk Advisory firms within the United States, including Deloitte, PwC, EY and RSM. These partnerships will enhance the daily operational functionality, activity and delivery of Thycotic's PAM solutions across the firms' wide range of enterprise clients, as well as support the delivery of professional development services within the firms' respective organizations.

Thycotic's partnerships with Cyber Advisory, Risk and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) firms will help simplify its PAM and Least Privilege platform deployments and operations specifically for Thycotic's large enterprise clients. Outsourcers & MSSPs who use products like Thycotic's Secret Server will benefit from increased security, lower risk and audited access to customer IT resources as a result of these partnerships.

"As a part of our large enterprise support strategy, Thycotic continues to aggressively expand key technology advisory services relationships and global delivery capability," said Richard A. Weeks, VP of Strategic Alliances for Thycotic. "The world's largest cybersecurity and privacy consultancies are adding Thycotic's PAM platform to their professional services portfolios – from architectural "design & deployment" services to managed security services operations. We greatly value these growing relationships and are fully committed to their successful technical enablement."

These partnerships go beyond the traditional status quo of offering PAM solutions to enterprises. By collaborating with Cyber Risk and Advisory firms, Thycotic is expanding its network of partners who can recommend and help further develop competitive, innovative PAM solutions.

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

For further information, please contact:

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications

T: 910-690-9482

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

