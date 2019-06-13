Thycotic Publishes Free, Comprehensive 36-Page Guide Covering the People, Process and Technology Needed to Implement PAM Program

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced the availability of a new eBook aimed at accelerating an organization's PAM security efforts beyond the basics. Compiled by Thycotic experts and featuring real life examples from organizations of all sizes, the "Expert's Guide to Privileged Access Management Success" encompasses key topics such as: defining advanced PAM, establishing stakeholder roles and responsibilities, understanding the PAM lifecycle approach, and implementing and integrating PAM technology.

"We've had several requests from our enterprise customers and prospects to share what we've learned about successful PAM implementations over more than a decade of innovation in developing PAM solutions," said Thycotic Chief Marketing Officer Steve Kahan. "Unlike other eBooks on PAM, this guide gives proper weight and value to the people and process that must be part of any successful technology implementation."

The eBook provides tables of actionable guidance with prescriptive technical recommendations for PAM experts. Recommendations include controls for policy and governance, discovery and automation, access security, session protection, audit and monitoring, behavioral analytics, and event response and recovery.

The Expert's Guide to PAM Success also devotes an entire section to integrating PAM controls with other IT and security solutions. With tight integration, information stays up to date, reports take less time to create, and decisions can be made more quickly. Integrations discussed in the guide include PAM and IAM/IGA, Active Directory, IT Service Management, Vulnerability Scanning, Threat Analytics, SIEM and DevOps Tools.

