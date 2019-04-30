Thycotic Rated Ahead of BeyondTrust and CyberArk for Cloud-Based PAM Solutions

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced its cloud-based PAM solutions, including Secret Server Cloud and Privilege Manager Cloud, topped the Leaderboard of the Cyber Management Alliance (CM-Alliance) in a new report. Entitled, "Securing Your Organization with Cloud-Based Privileged Access Management (PAM)," CM-Alliance's report rated Thycotic the Leader, followed by BeyondTrust as Runner Up, and CyberArk as a Contender.

"Thycotic is the clear leader with a Cloud-Native PAM solution that can be implemented today and that features discovery, vaulting, monitoring and control capabilities on par with its flagship on-premise offerings," said Amar Singh, founder and CEO of CM-Alliance.

The new CM-Alliance report separates cloud-based PAM solutions into two classes: Cloud-Native and Cloud-Ready. The report favors Cloud-Native PAM solutions in part because "they are applications that have been developed for SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) delivery in public or private cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure or AWS. These solutions leverage the scalability and micro-services architectures offered by such public cloud infrastructure vendors."

"More importantly," the report continues, "they do not require the operational overhead introduced by managed services for administration. For CM-Alliance, the Cloud-Native approach signals a vendor's commitment towards innovation that truly transforms the protection and management of privileged credentials by fully leveraging the benefits of cloud computing."

According to the report, several vendors deliver Cloud-Native PAM applications, including recent market entrants pitching their solutions to smaller businesses. "However, there are only a select few whose Cloud-Native solutions scale and operate at effectiveness levels demanded by Fortune 100 organizations. Based on our review, we recognize several advantages that Thycotic's Cloud-Native PAM offers."

These advantages include Thycotic's commitment as a Cloud-First organization deploying Cloud-Native technologies that organizations of all sizes can deploy. Unburdened by recent market volatility that resulted in the consolidation of some leading PAM vendors, the report says, "Thycotic appears to be distraction-free and able to deliver on a Cloud-First roadmap designed to penetrate markets that have been underserved by most PAM vendors."

