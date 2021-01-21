Thycotic Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management in the Large Enterprise, Finance, and North America categories

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced that it was named a Customers' Choice in the January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Privileged Access Management report in the Large Enterprise, Finance, and North America categories. Gartner defines PAM as tools that "help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

"We are proud to be named a 2021 Customers' Choice for privileged access management, a recognition that we think solidifies our commitment to delivering industry leading, innovative PAM solutions along with stellar customer service and support," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "In recent years, Thycotic has focused on refining and enhancing our customer service offerings through the implementation and development of new strategies and initiatives that provide faster and more effective access to resources and support staff."

In August 2020, Thycotic was also named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. Thycotic also has 500+ 5-star reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights website as of today: Gartner Peer Insights .

To learn more about Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice and to download the report, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/privileged-access-management

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.[LS1]

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 12,500 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

