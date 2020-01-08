Thycotic Releases Free Book "Service Account Security For Dummies"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the release of its new book "Service Account Security For Dummies," available free electronically as well as in print. The new book provides IT professionals and business users with advice on how to plan and implement service account governance and day-to-day best practices, along with key criteria for managing these accounts with automated cybersecurity tools.

"While service accounts exist everywhere in IT environments, they are typically managed manually with little oversight and no accountability," according to the book's author, Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic. "That makes them a favorite target for cyber criminals and malicious insiders who can exploit them. Once compromised, they give cyber criminals the ability to move across IT systems and networks undetected, exposing a company's most sensitive data."

Organizations with large Active Directory environments, large server farms, virtual environments and DevOps teams should be especially concerned about their service accounts, according to Carson. That's because service accounts become too numerous to be managed manually, he explained, which often leads to misconfigurations, inconsistent security, and default passwords that leave them vulnerable to easy compromise and exploitation.

Written in the straightforward style that the Dummies book franchise is known for, the book helps guide IT professionals in:

Understanding the role of service accounts and why they pose major risks

Implementing critical best practices to control and secure service accounts

Assuring success through automated governance

Thycotic President and CEO James Legg noted that Service Account Security for Dummies is the latest in a wide range of free eBooks, white papers and tools Thycotic provides to IT professionals and business users at https://thycotic.com/solutions/free-it-tools/ .

"Companies are spending billions of dollars on cybersecurity," Legg said, "but hackers, cyber criminals, and disgruntled employees continue breaching computer systems, stealing sensitive information, or disrupting services. By gaining better control of service account sprawl," he concluded, "organizations can significantly reduce their exposure and prevent breaches from happening in the first place."

To download a copy of the Service Account Security for Dummies book, visit https://thycotic.com/resources/wiley-service-account-security-for-dummies/ . To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic .

