Thycotic Releases Free Least Privilege Discovery Tool

"Our Least Privilege Discovery Tool is essential for a company to research, justify, and initialize a least privilege policy," said Steve Kahan, CMO, at Thycotic. "Locking down high privileges across endpoints by rolling out a least privilege policy greatly reduces the possible entry points for hackers and malware. This tool can be used as a first brick to building a strong security foundation."

The agentless, Windows-run tool installs in minutes, discovers and scans endpoint privileges, and is free forever for repeated use to find least privilege gaps or omissions. After downloading Thycotic's new tool, it immediately runs to discover Windows endpoint users, accounts and applications with high privileges. According to Avecto's 2018 Microsoft Vulnerability Report, 95 percent of critical vulnerabilities affecting Windows browsers and 80 percent of all Microsoft vulnerabilities could be mitigated by removing admin rights.

The tool discovers and reports the following:

Endpoints and users with high privilege admin accounts on their Windows machines

The number of unique users across all machines with local admin privileges

The average number of admin accounts per machine

Numbers and averages for other higher privileged groups such as Remote Desktop Users, Backup Operators

Applications on endpoints that have requested admin rights in the past

Applications on endpoints with unknown publishers that may need to be blacklisted

Applications on endpoints from trusted publishers that can be whitelisted.

While the free tool informs organizations of the scope of their vulnerability from high privileges on endpoints, many organizations are daunted by the impact on IT staff when implementing a least privilege policy and even more concerned about hampering busy end users from accessing the applications they need to perform their jobs. Thycotic offers a fully automated, scalable, least privilege solution in its Thycotic Privilege Manager to remove both of these obstacles to least privilege.

When using Privilege Manager for whitelisting, blacklisting, greylisting and automating workflows for approval requests, users are not prevented from running or installing the applications they need to stay productive. For organizations that need least privilege enforcement to pass security audits, Privilege Manager demonstrates and vigilantly monitors compliance.

To download the free tool, please visit: https://thycotic.com/solutions/free-it-tools/least-privilege-discovery-tool/.

To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic.

About Thycotic

Thycotic, a global leader in IT security, is the fastest growing provider of Privilege Management solutions that protect an organization's most valuable assets from cyber-attacks and insider threats. Thycotic secures privileged account access for more than 7,500 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 enterprises. Thycotic's award winning Privilege Management Security solutions minimize privileged credential risk, limits user privileges and controls applications on endpoints and servers. Thycotic was founded in 1996 with corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C. and global offices in the U.K. and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Kahan Jacqueline Velasco Thycotic Lumina Communications T: 202-802-9399 T: 408-680-0564 E: steve.kahan@thycotic.com E: thycotic@luminapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thycotic-releases-free-least-privilege-discovery-tool-300621628.html

SOURCE Thycotic

Related Links

http://www.thycotic.com

