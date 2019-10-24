Thycotic Releases Free Privileged Access Management Policy Template

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today released a free Privileged Access Management Policy Template . It is an essential resource to help organizations outline expected security activities for the protection of privileged accounts and share requirements with all staff and third parties.

Privileged access management is still a major challenge

Privileged accounts represent a prime target for attackers and can provide entry to an entire IT network if not properly secured. Forrester Research Inc. estimates that at least 80 percent of data breaches have a connection to compromised privileged credentials. Further, Gartner lists PAM as the No. 1 security project for 2019 for the second year in a row.

"Unfortunately, many organizations aren't sure how to get started with PAM or find that their PAM projects stall because of lack of organizational adoption," said Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic. "Creating an official policy is a fundamental step in building a comprehensive PAM program. It raises awareness of the importance of privileged accounts and empowers IT and security staff to take action to protect them."

The template, which includes more than 40 pre-written policy statements, helps organizations confirm compliance with PAM-related security standards such as CIS, PCI, HIPAA and ISO 27001 — while also giving them the ability to customize policies to fit their own governance requirements and organizational structure. It includes policies for the protection of Domain Administrator and local administrator accounts, as well as service, application and root accounts that exist throughout an organization's attack surface.

Download the Privileged Access Management Policy Template here, https://thycotic.com/solutions/free-IT-tools/free-privileged-access-management-pam-policy-template/

