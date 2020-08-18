Thycotic Releases Next-Gen Identity Bridge to Accelerate Adoption of Key Enterprise Platforms

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the general availability of Thycotic Identity Bridge . Organizations can now streamline authentication and authorization for diverse operating systems and platforms from a central directory. This reduces the attack surface, improves overall security, and accelerates adoption of key enterprise platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Diverse flavors of Unix/Linux and siloed directories makes managing user identities and assigning consistent privileges challenging for IT teams. As a result, valuable time is wasted sifting through separate directories and audits are difficult to perform due to an inability to report on access across all systems. With Thycotic Identity Bridge, IT administrators use an organization's existing Active Directory infrastructure to simplify account provisioning and access control. By streamlining identity security, organizations are now empowered with a single point of control for all users and groups.

"With Thycotic Identity Bridge, IT teams can save time and rely on consistent data across all systems. Each user truly has one username, one ID, one password, one home directory," says Paul Harper, Director of Product Management at Thycotic. "Users like it because they have only one username and password to remember and there's no disruption to their work."

Thycotic Identity Bridge is easy to deploy, easy to manage, and a more affordable technology for organizations needing to simplify user, group, and computer management. Its open architecture allows for simple plug-and-play into existing directory infrastructures, including split and hybrid combinations of different centralized directories. Thycotic Identity Bridge, along with Secret Server, Thycotic's flagship PAM offering, allow IT to streamline management of both local and privileged accounts in hybrid multi-cloud environments, running on a single combined instance.

In the future, Thycotic will expand support of directories to LDAP, Azure AD, and existing and emerging federated directories and will support key enterprise platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, z/OS (mainframe-based Linux) and AIX.

Organizations can see a demonstration or download a trial of Identity Bridge at www.thycotic.com/products/identity-bridge .

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

