Thycotic Releases Privileged Access Management Capabilities for the New Reality of Cloud and Remote Work

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today announced the latest release of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server . New capabilities enable organizations to simplify security of modern IT environments that include multiple cloud instances, remote and third-party workers, and mobile users. A streamlined user experience makes oversight of privileged accounts and activities easier and more consistent.

"It's challenging for IT admins and security teams to manage an increasingly diverse IT environment in a consistent way," says Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. "Every part of this release is designed to help customers simplify management so their work is scalable, repeatable, and saves time."

Increased cloud visibility and control over multiple platforms

Over 75 percent of organizations use multiple cloud platforms. In addition to Secret Server's existing discovery capabilities for AWS , the latest version allows IT teams to manage Google Cloud and Azure with consistent PAM policies and practices.

Google Cloud discovery: Secret Server users can now connect to Google Cloud infrastructure, detect running Windows and Linux machine instances, and discover and manage cloud identity access management (IAM) service accounts.

Secret Server users can now connect to Google Cloud infrastructure, detect running Windows and Linux machine instances, and discover and manage cloud identity access management (IAM) service accounts. Azure/AD directory integration: Secret Server synchronizes its users and groups with users and groups in Azure AD, so IT admins can now seamlessly manage groups from a single interface.

Faster implementation and improved security for remote and distributed teams

Managing a large-scale remote workforce is now an expected part of IT operations. The latest release provides flexible options for IT teams to meet both the productivity and security requirements of remote work.

Session Connector: Distributed environments with remote and third-party workers make deploying and managing agents used for session recording challenging for IT teams. A clientless, agentless option for session recording makes this easier than ever.

Distributed environments with remote and third-party workers make deploying and managing agents used for session recording challenging for IT teams. A clientless, agentless option for session recording makes this easier than ever. Automated security checks: IT admins struggle to identify and react to user behavior that increases the risk of exploiting privileged accounts. This release extends task orchestration to include event types that automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks to relieve alert fatigue, and maintain productivity.

IT admins struggle to identify and react to user behavior that increases the risk of exploiting privileged accounts. This release extends task orchestration to include event types that automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks to relieve alert fatigue, and maintain productivity. Out-of-the-box DevOps integration and sync: Secret Server can now create secrets in Thycotic's DevOps Secrets Vault solution and periodically push updates to those secrets.

