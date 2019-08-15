Thycotic Rises in Seventh Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 20 percent of the Fortune 1000, today announced that the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for the seventh consecutive year. Inc. magazine recognized Thycotic's tremendous success and ranked the PAM provider No. 1,541 on this prestigious list of private companies.



This is a significant rise as Thycotic has leaped 1,189 spots from its No. 2730 ranking last year. This success has stemmed from several factors, including Thycotic's leadership in the cloud space, as well as the company's innovative and adaptive PAM solutions. As a result, Thycotic earned a 269 percent revenue increase over the last three years.



"The distinction of being on the Inc. 5000 list for seven consecutive years illustrates our sustained growth and success as a leading provider of PAM solutions," said James Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "Organizations know that PAM is the top cybersecurity priority, particularly for those moving to the cloud, and Thycotic has shown a commitment to providing solutions needed to solve the challenges of the increasingly cloud-focused market."



Several companies gained some of their initial exposure with recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Yelp and more.



About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

