Thycotic Secret Server Update Makes Privileged Access Management Easier Than Ever Before

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the latest release of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server . With these upgrades, security and IT ops teams can control the privileged account attack surface more easily than ever before.

New capabilities reduce the number of steps to manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyber attack. This includes:

Enhanced guidance walks users through security activities and accelerates onboarding for new users.

Updates to the root encryption key in the Hardware Security Module (HSM) allow for automated key rotation with a single re-encryption that eliminates downtime.

SSH key authentication updates provide easier access and more management flexibility.

Tighter integration between Thycotic Secret Server and Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault helps customers more easily manage privileged credentials for both humans and machines. Upgrades continue to strengthen the resilience and scalability of Secret Server to ensure maximum security. Feature enhancements for Secret Server Mobile and Thycotic SCIM Connector provide improved connectivity and productivity.

"Users are more likely to adopt security best practices like PAM when security technology is easier to use," said Jai Dargan, Thycotic Vice President of Product Management. "With every enhancement to Secret Server, our goal is always to reduce the number of steps to achieve security objectives so customers achieve payback on their investment faster."

Organizations can test drive the latest version of Thycotic Secret Server for free at https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/ .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

