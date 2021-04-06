Thycotic Wins Third Consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Award[sm] for Excellence in Customer Service

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 12,500 organizations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, today announced it has earned the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for achieving excellence in customer service in 2020 in the area of Support Services. This marks the third consecutive year Thycotic has qualified for this high honor, demonstrating ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.

The process of determining NFSB recipients begins each calendar year where customer satisfaction process / ratings are reviewed and evaluated in categories such as technical support, field service, account management, professional services, customer training, depot repair, customer service / support, and others. In 2020, more than 300 projects from over 100 companies in diverse industry segments worldwide were judged.

To qualify, a company must achieve a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 rating in any of the approved categories. Thycotic received an overall transaction survey for customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.8.

"Our team at Thycotic is thrilled to earn the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award, for the third year in a row, for our excellence in customer service," said Anthony Daubenmerkl, Vice President Worldwide Support and Customer Success at Thycotic. "The recognition from CRMI further validates the excellent feedback we receive daily from customers around the world."

Thycotic's customer service strategy looks at customer satisfaction and overall success as a requirement, not just a goal. Over the past year, the company has continued to expand its customer focused model, promoting worldwide customer success.

