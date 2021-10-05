ThycoticCentrify Advocates Global Cybersecurity Efforts as a 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced support for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For the third consecutive year, the company is an industry champion for the month-long effort to encourage consumers, workers, and organizations to practice better cyber hygiene throughout the year, especially when securing the most privileged accounts, critical infrastructure, and sensitive data. ThycoticCentrify joins a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy via a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to Cybersecurity Awareness Month's theme of 'Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.'

"Everyone has a responsibility to maintain vigilance and secure our digital world. As leaders in the cybersecurity industry, we are committed to empowering everyone to take the reins of their own cyber safety," said Art Gilliland, CEO at ThycoticCentrify. "Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on cyber vulnerabilities and best practices to secure them. ThycoticCentrify is proud to be championing these educational efforts, offering actionable guidance to help protect our interconnected world."

Now in its 18th year, this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month's main weekly themes are: Be Cyber Smart; Fight the Phish; Explore, Experience, Share (Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week); and Cybersecurity First. Additionally, the Identity-Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is leveraging the last week of October to remind people to #BeIdentitySmart with identity security-related best practices and learning assets.

Join ThycoticCentrify in its additional efforts to spread cybersecurity best practices during Cybersecurity Awareness Month:

October 6 401 Access Denied Podcast : "Password Cracking" — Join ThycoticCentrify's ethical hacker, Chief Security Scientist (CSS) & Advisory CISO, Joseph Carson , and Dustin Heywood (aka EvilMog) from IBM's X-Force Red Team as they discuss password cracking and tips to strengthen credentials and authentication .

Join ThycoticCentrify's ethical hacker, Chief Security Scientist (CSS) & Advisory CISO, , and (aka EvilMog) from IBM's X-Force Red Team as they discuss password cracking and tips to strengthen credentials and authentication Help "Fight the Phish" with ThycoticCentrify's social media campaign to remember five critical steps (P.H.I.S.H.) to avoid becoming a victim of phishing.

October 20 401 Access Denied Podcast : "Zero Trust" — Joseph Carson and Dave Lewis , Global Advisory CISO at Cisco, discuss the concept of Zero Trust and how organizations and individuals alike can benefit from this approach to cybersecurity.

and , Global Advisory CISO at Cisco, discuss the concept of Zero Trust and how organizations and individuals alike can benefit from this approach to cybersecurity. Joseph Carson will also provide video tips on social media throughout the month, aligned to the weekly themes.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ . Follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month to do your part to raise awareness.

Follow ThycoticCentrify on Twitter and LinkedIn throughout the month for more helpful tips.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, LLC respectively. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

