ThycoticCentrify Announces New Executive Leaders to Support Growth Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team and board of directors, respectively. Stephanie Reiter joins ThycoticCentrify as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Myrna Soto joins as the company's newest board member. As the latest additions to the ThycoticCentrify team, both will be pivotal in supporting the company's accelerated growth plans.

Reiter brings over 20 years of experience in leading high growth companies through periods of change. Most recently, she was the CFO of Minted where she was responsible for FP&A, Accounting and Treasury. Previously, Reiter held senior leadership roles at Pivotal Software and Lending Club, where she played a leading role in each of their respective IPOs. Throughout her career, Reiter has spent time across a broad range of industries including financial services, fintech, enterprise software and internet/e-commerce, working in both startup and large multi-national environments.

"I am thrilled to join ThycoticCentrify as the company continues to deliver market-leading solutions to its customers and execute its growth strategy," said Reiter. "Privileged access management is a high-demand segment of cybersecurity, and I look forward to partnering with the executive team to increase revenue, build operational scale, and enhance value for all ThycoticCentrify stakeholders."

Soto joins the ThycoticCentrify Board of Directors with almost three decades of senior IT and cybersecurity experience, with deep expertise working with executive leaders and boards. She has served as a Board Member for multiple publicly-traded companies and several privately held organizations. She currently serves on the board of directors for CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, TriNet, Spirit Airlines, and Popular Inc. She is recognized as a Governance and Board Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Corp Directors (NACD). Her experience also includes senior leadership and advisory roles with Comcast Corp., MGM Resorts International, Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Express and Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others. She has also served in advisory roles for several privately held companies during their growth trajectory, has been a venture capital investor, and most recently served as Chief Strategy & Trust Officer at Forcepoint.

"ThycoticCentrify is bringing best-in-class, cloud-ready PAM products to the market to help customers secure their digital and cloud transformations," said Soto. "As a former Chief Information Security Officer, I have a deep appreciation for how ThycoticCentrify's solutions improve an organization's risk posture. I am excited to work alongside the leadership team, the board, and the company to help ThycoticCentrify continue its remarkable growth trajectory and realize its near- and long-term strategic business goals."

"As we continue to rapidly grow and scale our business, we are honored to welcome such talented executives to the ThycoticCentrify leadership team," said Art Gilliland, CEO of ThycoticCentrify. "Stephanie and Myrna bring deep operational knowledge and first hand expertise in navigating the challenges that scaling organizations often face in a time of rapid growth."

To learn more about ThycoticCentrify, visit www.thycotic.com or www.centrify.com .

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

