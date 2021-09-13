ThycoticCentrify Expands Leadership Team with New Chief HR Officer, Keith Green

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced that Keith Green has joined the company as Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer. Green joins ThycoticCentrify with more than 25 years of experience leading major corporate transformations, and will oversee the newly-combined company's HR strategies and several business operations.

A proven leader in finance and HR, Green previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) where he led financial management, operations, and business strategy. Under Green's stewardship, SHRM successfully navigated the Covid-19 crisis and achieved its strongest financial position in its 70-year history.

"Keith possesses strategically diverse and extensive leadership experience which will accelerate our success," said Art Gilliland, CEO at ThycoticCentrify. "Building great companies requires innovation across every function, and in today's complicated employee market aligning culture and rewards to business strategy is key. We're thrilled to partner with Keith as we invest in our teams and grow the company."

Prior to SHRM, Green held executive positions at major corporate organizations, including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Allstate, and Freddie Mac. At Deutsche Bank/Bankers Trust, Green served as chief of staff to the CEO and subsequently as director of European M&A.

"I'm excited to join ThycoticCentrify during this transformative phase in the company's journey, and to bring my leadership experience to the company's strategic HR and operational initiatives," said Green.

Green holds an MBA in finance from Harvard Business School, an M.A. from Middlebury College, and a B.A. from Tulane University. He was also a Rhodes Scholar, studying philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford University.

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

