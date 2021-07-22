ThycoticCentrify Momentum Delivers Exceptional Q2 Results, with Year-Over-Year Sales and Customer Growth During Key Integration Period

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of the privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced that the company has wrapped Q2 with a 41% increase in year-over-year sales, a 136% increase in year-over-year cloud sales, and the addition of 388 new customers during the quarter.

With merger integration ongoing, ThycoticCentrify continues to capture significant industry market share while also delivering differentiated new solutions to meet the evolving needs of its unified customer base. In addition, Thycotic and Centrify were both separately recognized again as Leaders in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, concluding an evaluation process begun prior to the announced merger that focused on ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Our merger has not slowed us down and ThycoticCentrify continues to deliver for our customers. The remarkable growth in Q2 demonstrates our customer focus and delivery against the strong demand for ThycoticCentrify's privileged access management and identity security solutions," said Art Gilliland, CEO, ThycoticCentrify. "In particular, a 136% increase in year-over-year cloud sales validates our position that PAM solutions should be built in the cloud, for the cloud to meet modern business needs."

"As increasing cyberattacks continue to plague businesses and U.S. critical infrastructure, our mission has never been clearer. We will continue to bring the best-in-class, cloud-ready PAM products to market to help current and future customers scale their data security capabilities, monitor and control network access, and deter the dangers of insider threats and ransomware attacks," Gilliland continued.

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

